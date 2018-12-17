Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist march

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar to prevent a separatist-called protest march against the civilian killings which took place in Pulwama district on the weekend, police said.

The protest march has been called to the Army's Badami Bagh cantonment headquarters in the city.

Restrictions will remain in force in Ram Munshibagh, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas, with partial restrictions in Maisuma and Kralkhud.

The Army issued a statement on Sunday asking people not to participate in the protest march. Heavy deployments of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were made in Srinagar's old city area other law and order sensitive places. All shops, public transport and educational institutes remained closed on Monday. Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest, while Muhammad Yasin Malik has gone underground to avoid being arrested. Rail services between the valley and the Jammu region remained cancelled for a third day on Monday. On Saturday, seven civilians were killed and over 35 others injured in clashes with the security forces which broke out in Pulwama district's Sirnoo village immediately after a gunfight in the area. Three militants and a soldier were killed in the gunfight.