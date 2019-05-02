Restrictions on civilian movement on Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of NH-44 lifted

[India], May 2 (ANI): Restrictions on civilian movement on NH-44 between Srinagar and Baramulla was completely lifted on Thursday.

The restrictions would, however, remain in force on Srinagar - Udhampur stretch of the highway as usual.

"The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 will be completely lifted with effect from May 2, 2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday," said the government in a statement.

"The restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier. However, these would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," said the government. Earlier this month, restrictions were imposed on civilian movement on the NH-44 connecting Jammu to Srinagar in order to ensure adequate security to the movement of security forces' convoys while at the same time minimising the public inconvenience. "The restrictions strike a balance between the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them on one side and the needs of security forces. The restrictions will continue to be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days," the government further said. In view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, security has further been beefed up across the Valley. Four phases of elections are over in the state, with one phase remaining on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)