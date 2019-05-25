Results disappointing, consider myself at fault: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar

[India], May 24 (ANI): President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar, termed his party's performance in the state "disappointing" and said that he finds himself at fault for the debacle.

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat in Uttar Pradesh- Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.

In a Hindi tweet, Babbar not only congratulated the winners of the election but also took responsibility of the Congress' performance.

"Congratulations to the winners who won people's trust. The results are disappointing for Uttar Pradesh Congress . I consider myself at fault for not being able to carry out my responsibilities in the right manner. I will put forth my point with the party leadership," the actor-turned-politician wrote on the micro-blogging website, in a way hinting that he may tender resignation. Babbar was contesting from Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency, which he lost to Raj Singh Cheher of BJP by a significant margin of 2.7 lakh votes. The party had pinned hopes on Uttar Pradesh - the most politically significant state of the country- to better their Lok Sabha tally. However, despite Priyanka Gandhi being in-charge of Congress' fortunes in the eastern part of the state, the party faced a complete wash-out. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani who he defeated in the 2014 general elections. Rahul represented the seat since 2004 and his defeat became one of the biggest highlights of the national polls as the parliamentary constituency was till now considered a Nehru-Gandhi bastion. Overall, the Congress won 52 seats, while the BJP is far ahead with a victory on 302 seats and leading on one another - way ahead of the half-way mark of 272. (ANI)