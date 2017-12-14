Results will be exceptional: Hardik Patel

[India] December 14 (ANI): Siding with the Congress, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Thursday said the outcome of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be exceptional.

Speaking to media here after casting his vote, PAAS leader said, "The results will be exceptional as crores of people in Gujarat are looking forward to their future. If I am fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then it is obvious that I am supporting the Congress party".

He added that 'other' people have even started thinking about the Karnataka polls now, which means they have lost their hopes of any victory in Gujarat.

BJP president Amit Shah, former chief minister Anandiben Patel, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have cast their votes for the second-phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. "I appeal the voters of Gujarat to come out and vote for the development of the state and participate in the celebration of democracy," Shah said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also cast his vote later in the day. The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations. In the second and final phase of elections, 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to the polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate. The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls. The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)