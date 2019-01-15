Retd Justice Gambhir objects to HC judges' elevation to SC, writes to President Kovind

Retired judge of the Delhi High Court Justice Kailash Gambhir has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, objecting to the decision of a collegium that recommended the elevation of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari to the Supreme Court.

In his letter, Justice Gambhir has pleaded President Kovind to ensure "independence and trust" in the judiciary by preventing the decision to materialise which he has termed as a "historical blunder."

He also raised the issue of undermining seniority while elevating the Judges, asserting that in a recommendation for the elevation of Justice Sanjiv Khanna not only the seniority of three Delhi High Court Judges has been ignored but also of more than 30 senior Judges in the country. (ANI)