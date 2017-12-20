Retired Air Marshal granted bail in VVIP chopper case

New Delhi: Retired Air Marshal J S Gujral was on Wednesday granted bail by a Delhi court in the VVIP chopper scam case filed against him, former IAF Chief S P Tyagi and others. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Gujral on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of the same amount when he appeared before the court after a summons was issued to him.

Tyagi, who was earlier granted bail in the case along with others, also appeared before the court following summons issued in September. The court directed the probe agencies to hand over the chargesheet and other documents filed along with it to the accused and posted the matter for a hearing on May 30.

The court had issued summons to Gujral, Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev alias Julie and advocate Gautam Khaitan on September 19.