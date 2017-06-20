Retired Justice Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

Chennai: Calcutta High Court's former judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Supreme Court for contempt but was untraceable, was arrested in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, said a senior police official.

"He was arrested somewhere in Coimbatore about an hour ago," senior West Benga Police official Raj Kanojia told IANS.

Coimbatore is around 500 km from here.

However the official declined to answer queries as to other persons who were staying with Karnan.

According to reports reaching here, the former judge will be brought here and then taken to Kolkata. Karnan, who was eluding arrest for more than a month, retired from service, a few days back. According to police sources, he was picked up on a tip-off about his location.