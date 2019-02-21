Retired SC Justice DK Jain appointed BCCI Ombudsman

New[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice D K Jain as an ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The decision was taken after it was apprised that all the parties have accepted his name.A two-judge bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said, "Former Justice D K Jain of this court be appointed as ombudsman in the BCCI as his name was accepted by all the parties."The apex court headed by Justice SA Bobde also said that DK Jain will take his charge as soon as possible. (ANI)

