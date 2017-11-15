Retirement age of doctors increased in Kerala

[India] Nov. 15 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday raised the retirement age of doctors.

In Health Department, it will be raised from 56 to 60 and in the Department of Medical Education from 60 to 62, said the Chief Minister Office.

It further added that the decision has been taken to mitigate the dearth of experienced doctors in public health services.

In September, the Centre also increased the retirement age of the doctors in order to address the problem of shortage of doctors in the country.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to increase the retirement age of central government doctors including those working under the AYUSH ministry and in the railways to 65 years. The superannuation age of doctors working under AYUSH ministry, department of Defence (civilian doctors under Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Service), department of Defence Production (Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service Medical Officers), dental doctors under ministry of Health and Railways and of doctors working in higher education and technical institutions under Department of Higher Education has been enhanced to 65 years. The Union Cabinet also approved ex-post facto, the increase in retirement age of doctors working in central universities and IITs (autonomous bodies) under Department of Higher Education to 65 years. It also approved enhancement of superannuation age of doctors in major port trusts under Ministry of Shipping.(ANI)