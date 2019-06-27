Return Sikh's holy scriptures seized allegedly by Army during Operation Blue Star: Sukhbir Badal

[India], June 6 (ANI) An Akali Dal delegation led by its President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded the return of different scriptures, books and other treasures allegedly seized by the Army during the Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Badal submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister Amit Shah regarding demands of the Sikh community on the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

"Sikh Community is eagerly waiting for the precious treasure the attacking army seized and taken away during the attack. It includes important holy scriptures, artefacts, thousands of books and collection part of the Sikh Reference and relics belonging to Sri Guru Sahib and other Sikh personalities should be located and returned to community with due honour," the memorandum read.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Badal alleged the Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by Gandhi family, in an apparent reference to Operation Blue Star. "I want to say that what Gandhi family has done was not good. Everyone had said that there might be other options. The Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the Gandhi family. I have seen that today they are involved in the same acts and committed 1984 Sikh riots. They are trying to weaken the Sikh community," he said. When asked whether he demanded an inquiry into Operation Blue Star, SAD chief said, "We have not thought of anything. But, shortly, our party will sit and decide." He said, "550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Pasha is coming and there are only four months left. A committee under Home Minister is overseeing the preparations. We have requested that the celebrations should have started by now. India should talk with its counterpart Pakistan to get permission so that we can take out 'Nagar Kirtan' to the birthplace of Guru Nanak Sahab." The SAD said that they are hopeful that some of the most important issues concerned with the "tragic and unfortunate attack" on holy shrine would get resolved. "Some serving Sikh Army Personnel who could not tolerate this attack on their most revered religious place and on Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji left their units to visit Sri Harmanclir Sahib out of faith and religious sentiments were dismissed from the army authorities without going into the depth of circumstances. We humbly request for their rehabilitation and pension benefits. This will give a positive message to the aggrieved Sikh Community," the memorandum read.(ANI)