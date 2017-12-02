Reunion of old, trusted friends: Dalai Lama on meeting Obama

[India], December 2 (ANI): Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama met former United States President Barack Obama in New Delhi and called their meeting "a reunion of old, trusted friends".

Soon after meeting the former US President, the Dalai Lama returned back to Dharamshala.

Speaking to media, Dalai Lama said, "It's a reunion of two old, I think trusted friends. Since my physical condition won't permit me to fly to America so I felt the I should visit him now and pay my tribute."

The Dalai Lama said that during the meeting with Obama he discussed the need to promote the sense of oneness among the people. "I mentioned to him that now time has come for us to promote the sense of oneness among seven billion human beings. It is sad to see there are so much differences among people," the Tibetan leader said. This is the two Nobel Peace Prize laureates' sixth meeting and first after Obama left office in January. Obama, who is on a World tour, recently met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Friday, the former US president addressed a gathering of young leaders from various parts of the country in New Delhi. (ANI)