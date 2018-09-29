Revamp higher education to meet contemporary needs: VP Naidu

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday emphasised on the need to revamp the country's higher education in tune with contemporary requirements.

The Vice President, while addressing the fourth Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Panaji, said that undesirable trend of lakhs of engineering students graduating without basic employable skills must stop.

"We simply cannot continue to have lakhs of engineering students graduating without basic employable skills every year and this undesirable trend has to be stopped. Our Universities need to overhaul the syllabi and the teaching methodologies to make the courses relevant to the needs of the industries," he said.

Stressing on the importance of education, Naidu said that it is not just for employment, but for empowering, enlightening, and widening the perspective of the students and develop them into global citizens.

He also said that the country faces numerous challenges, which have to be eradicated to build a New and Resurgent India.

"Even 71 years after attaining Independence, we are saddled with numerous challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, diseases, farmers' distress and social evils like atrocities on women and weaker sections, child labour, terrorism, communalism and corruption have to be eradicated to build a New and Resurgent India. I expect the youth of the country to be in the forefront of this noble mission, he added.

With India poised to become a high middle-income country by 2030, Naidu said a lot of opportunities will be waiting for the skilled youth in different sectors, and asked teachers to impart appropriate skills to the youngsters to enable them to find gainful employment or become self-employed.

"Government's 'Skill India' programme is a step in that direction," he added.

The Vice President said that as engineers, it is important for students and the youth to take a closer look at the collective needs of the populace and come up with innovative, cost-effective solutions, especially in areas such as healthcare and education.

"Wherever you go, do not forget their obligation towards the society and the nation. You cannot neglect the ethical aspect of your engineering profession and remember that if you make your contribution towards the cause of the society with a sense of responsibility and commitment, you will always be remembered," he added.

He further said that perseverance, honesty, empathy, patience and self-belief will enable you to realise their dreams. Nothing is impossible to achieve but the path you choose has to be a righteous one, he added.

Naidu also asked students to not to indulge in any activity that dishonours the prestige of their mothers and sisters and remain committed to the highest moral and ethical values in their life.

The Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha, the Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors, NIT Goa and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)