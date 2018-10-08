Review petition filed in SC on Sabarimala verdict

[India], Oct 08 (ANI) The National Ayyappa Devotee Association on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the top court's decision to dismiss restrictions imposed on the entry of women aged between 10-50 years in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed on Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women in menstruating ages.

While the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the shrine, had said they would move the court with a review petition, TDB President A Padmakumar later said they would not challenge the apex court's decision.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, informed that the state government would not file a review petition against the verdict. He also said his government will do everything required to implement it. The Sabarimala Temple located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district is dedicated to the Hindu deity Ayyappa. The temple management considers the deity to be eternal celibate which made it impossible for women to enter the temple for decades. (ANI)