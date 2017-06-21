Review petition will be listed before Odisha HC: CBSE to Delhi HC

[India], June 21 (ANI): Amid the row surrounding the re-evaluation of the board exam papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the review petition will be listed for hearing before the Odisha High Court on Friday and a committee has been formed to oversee process of marking.

This was informed by the Additional Solicitor General, Sanjay Jain, who is representing CBSE in this matter.

The lawyers of the petitioner produced copies of the marking scheme and answer sheets of certain students, alleging discrepancies and questioning the process.

The hearing in this matter has been adjourned for Friday. Earlier, the Odisha High Court had asked the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer sheets of more than 100 students who had alleged discrepancies in Class 12th results, following which students had moved the Delhi High Court seeking parity with the students in Odisha. On Tuesday, the CBSE set up two committees to review the evaluation processes being followed in the Board. "The first committee will enquire into the process of evaluation and post exam processes, while the second committee will suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process. The committee will then submit the report within two months of its formation," the CBSE said in a statement. After complaints by students that they have suffered due to faults in evaluation process, the CBSE admitted that in spite of the best efforts made by the experienced subject teachers, there may be possibility of human error in transferring marks to the title page of the answer scripts, summation of marks and manual posting of marks in the computer system. However, CBSE said that it had received requests for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent of the students. According to the CBSE, the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 was 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively. (ANI)