Revisit education system to impart Indian values, ethos: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for revisiting education system with emphasis on history, heritage, culture, traditions, values, and ethos of India.

He said that the stories of sacrifice, valour, and contributions made by the freedom fighters and other leaders should become an important component of our education system, while addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of PGDAV College here on Sunday.

The Vice President said that educational institutions must become temples of learning and wisdom. “They should become sanctuaries of peace and harmony, growth and development,” he said.

Naidu emphasised that the atmosphere in university campuses should not be vitiated by conducting events which are not connected with education. He said that character-building should become the essential 'dharma' of education. The Vice President said that said that serving in organizations like the Scouts and Guides or NCC should be made mandatory for students to inculcate discipline and a sense of empathy to serve the needy. Naidu said that education must focus on developing a holistic personality of the individual. Apart from learning and acquiring knowledge, students must also learn to practice yoga and participate in sporting activities as it was essential to develop a sense of equilibrium in the stress-filled world of today, he said. The Vice President urged students to arm themselves with knowledge, wisdom and ethical principles before they head out into the world. He also asked them to explore the possibilities of providing creative solutions to problems like climate change faced by the nation and the world. Terming as a worrisome trend, the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases due to consumption of unhealthy food, sedentary habits, and stress, the Vice President called upon the people, particularly youngsters to develop healthy dietary habits and take up regular physical activity. The Vice President cautioned the youth against addiction to the internet and said that constant connectivity was proving to be detrimental to children. He asked parents and teachers to protect children from the pitfalls of technology and the internet. (ANI)