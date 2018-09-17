Rewari brutality: Mahapanchayat appeals to lawyers to not defend accused

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): A mahapanchayat or congregation of panchayats of 25 villages, was held in Haryana's Kosli town in which a notice was issued that no practising lawyer would help any of the accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old student here last week.

The members of the panchayat will also meet the Bar Association in Chandigarh to appeal to lawyers not to help the accused. A letter has also been sent to Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya for stringent action to be taken sans further lapses.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused in the case. (ANI)