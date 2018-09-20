Rewari brutality: NCW questions police investigation

[India], Sept 20 (ANI): In connection with the Rewari gang-rape case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday claimed that the police failed to take prompt action, while adding that the parents of the victim suspect that there were "more than 10-12" people involved in the case.

A three-member fact-finding team of NCW had visited Rewari.

In its report, the NCW team stated that "there was a delay on the part of the police in taking prompt action to trace and arrest the alleged accused."

"The Zero FIR was lodged at 3:30 am on September 13, however, the FIR was transferred only at 7:15 pm on September 13, therefore there was a delay on the part of Rewari police in taking prompt action," the report stated.

Also, it has been claimed that the crime scene was "not sealed at the time the team visited the site."

"It may amount to destruction of evidence. Though when this issue was taken up with the SIT, it was informed that forensic team had already collected the samples and till then proper procedure was followed by the forensic team," the report stated.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

However, according to the NCW report, the parents of the victim have stated that the "victim could identify only three accused, but they suspected that more than 10-12 could be involved in the crime."

It was further stated in the report, that the victim is being treated in the Special unit, Gynecology ward of Civil Hospital, which is a general maternity ward.

"Since it was in the general maternity ward there were lots of patients throughout the day and people were walking in and out which results in discomfort to the victim and family. There was no privacy for the already traumatized victim and the family," the report mentioned. (ANI)