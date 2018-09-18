Rewari brutality: SIT Head assures immediate arrest of remaining accused

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhasin, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday assured immediate arrest of the remaining accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old student in Haryana's Rewari.

"The main accused, Nishu, who has been arrested, is the mastermind of this. Many aspects are being investigated. The scene of the crime is sealed. I assure you we are working at the same pace to arrest the other two accused," Bhasin told ANI.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

The three people who were arrested in connection the case were produced before the Civil Court in Kanina on Monday and were sent to five-day police remand. Meanwhile, a mahapanchayat or congregation of panchayats of 25 villages, was held in Haryana's Kosli town in which a notice was issued that no practising lawyer would help any of the accused in the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old student. (ANI)