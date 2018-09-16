Rewari gang rape a failure of govt: Hooda

[Haryana], Sep 16 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister B. S. Hooda on Sunday said that the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Harayana's Rewari was the failure of the government.

Hooda, who earlier today met with the family of the victim, said, "The family thinks that proper action wasn't taken initially, giving the accused a chance to flee. They also claim that the police are finding out the number of culprits involved. The police are saying there were three, but the family thinks there were more."

"They (family of the victim) are disappointed that no arrests have been made yet. They have been harassed a lot. They were made to wander from one police post to the other. This is a total failure on the part of the government. The government should quit now," Hooda added. He further said that the law and order in Haryana is in shambles and added that everyone in the state feels insecure. The woman was abducted and gang-raped by three men after being drugged in Haryana's Narnaul area on September 12. The police have identified three people - Pankaj, Manish and Nishu, as the main accused. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the matter. (ANI)