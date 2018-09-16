Rewari gang-rape: SIT takes one of 3 main accused into custody

[India], Sept 16 (ANI): Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge and Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP), Naazneen Bhasin on Sunday informed that one of the three main accused in the alleged Rewari gang-rape case has been nabbed by the police.

Talking to the media, SP Bhasin informed that Deen Dayal, the owner of the tube-well where the incident took place and Sanjeev, a doctor who gave first aid to the victim, have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

"Within 30 hours the SIT has arrested two people - Deen Dayal and Sanjeev. The main accused Nishu has been nabbed," she said.

Giving details about the involvement of the two arrested people, Bhasin said, "Deen Dayal is the owner of the tube-well where the incident took place. On basis of mobile forensics, it is proved that Nishu contacted him to inform that they need a room. Sanjeev is a doctor who was found to be involved, as per all our evidence. The main accused Nishu had planned this and then called the doctor to the spot later," she added. As per the police, the doctor, who was "part of the plan till the end" did not inform anything about the incident to the authority. Talking about the main accused, who is an Army personnel, Bhasin said that he is still absconding and have not yet reported to his base camp. She also assured that he will be arrested soon. Earlier today, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana BS Sandhu informed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the entire incident and action taken by police till now. "The Chief Minister called me and discussed this heinous crime. I briefed him about the entire incident, the investigation done by police and the action taken. The investigation is underway and the perpetrators will soon be nabbed," he said. The girl was abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. (ANI)