Rewari gangrape: 10 teams formed under SIT

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Ten teams have been formed under a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to probe the Rewari gangrape case.

A 19-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped by three men after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area.

In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused, Pankaj, Manish and Nishu, whose pictures they released late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police, Shrikant Jadhav said that police are working on every minute input to arrest the accused.

"We are working on every minute input that we have received. We have some corroborative inputs that can help us in moving in the right direction. Investigation is underway," Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police told reporters here. told reporters Earlier on Saturday, the SIT, which is probing the matter stated that one of the main accused in the case is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. "We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, BS Sandhu told ANI. (ANI)