Rewari gangrape: Army assures action against accused

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Hours after it was revealed that a serving defence personnel was the main accused in the Rewari gangrape, Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command assured an action in the matter and said that "army doesn't shelter criminals".

"If an army personnel is involved in the crime we will facilitate that the person is caught and booked for rape. We do not shelter criminals," he told reporters here.

A 19-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped by three men after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul in the Mahendragarh district.

Earlier on Saturday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to probe the matter, stated that one of the main accused in the case is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. "We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, BS Sandhu told ANI. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused as Pankaj, Manish and Nishu, whose pictures they released late on Saturday. (ANI)