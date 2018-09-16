Rewari gangrape: Superintendent of Police transferred

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Amid the probe into the gang rape of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana, Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal was transferred on Sunday. Rahul Sharma took over as the new SP.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar summoned Director General of Police (DGP), BS Sandhu to know the progress in the investigation of the case. Khattar also directed Sandhu to ensure the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

The girl was abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish and Nishu.

Earlier on Saturday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the matter stated that one of the main accused in the case is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. "We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," the Haryana DGP told ANI. (ANI)