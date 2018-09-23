Rewari gangrape: Two prime accused held

[India], Sept. 23 (ANI): The two prime accused in the Rewari gangrape case, Pankaj and Manish, were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday.

The third accused Nishu was arrested on September 16.

The three have been accused of allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Haryana's Narnaul area, after intoxicating her.

Apart from this, the police have also arrested a doctor and the owner of the accommodation where the incident took place, for their alleged involvement in the case.

Following the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) claimed that the police failed to take prompt action, while adding that the parents of the victim suspect that there were "more than 10-12" people involved in the case. (ANI)