Rhino horn, Tokay Gecko worth over Rs two crore seized in WB

[India], June 24 (ANI): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and forest department in a joint operation arrested a person with a Rhino horn and Tokay Gecko worth over Rs two crore.

The 540 grams Rhino horn is worth Rs.72,80,000, while the price of Tokay Gecko is Rs 7500000.

The total values of the items, seized on Friday, is worth Rs 2,47,80000.

The arrested person, named Badal Tirki, has been handed over to Forest office Alipurdwar.

The Tokay Gecko and Rhino Horn are smuggled from Indian to China through Bhutan and have medicinal value. Tokay and Rhino are found in Jaldapara forest and Buxa Tiger reserve. (ANI)