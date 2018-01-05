RI for 6 in housing scam case

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Three to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) has been awarded to six accused including the then registrar of co-operative societies, Delhi in a case pertaining to fraudulent revival of a co-operative group housing society.

Earlier in the day, the Special Court, sentenced Narayan Diwakar, IAS (Retired), then Registrar of Cooperative Societies, for five years RI with fine of Rs. Five lakh.

While four other officials identified as Umesh Chand Bhatnagar, Faiz Mohammed, N.S.Khatri and Prahlad Kumar Thirwani, all will have to undergo three years RI with fine of Rs. two lakh each. Also involving Gokul Chand Agrawal with seven years RI and fine of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on the orders of Delhi High Court pertaining to fraudulent revival of a large number of Co-operative Group Housing Societies. In regards with this case, it was found that Service Officers CGHS Ltd. was registered on November 23, 1973 and wound up vide order dated May 16,1979 by the Registrar of Co-operative Societies as it was not found to be working in accordance with the rules and regulations and interest of the public in general. Further investigation revealed that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently got the said society revived vide RCS order dated February 3, 2004. On the basis of such revival and approval of the freeze list of the members, Service Officers CGHS obtained a land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the fixed rate for such societies. After thorough investigation, CBI filed charge sheet against all the accused on October 18, 2006 under section 120-B, r/w 420, 465, 468, 471 of IPC and Section 13(2) & 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988. Following that, the Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them. (ANI)