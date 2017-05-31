Rijiju praises SSB's band performance, says it keeps morale of troops high

[India], May 31 (ANI): Praising the amazing band of Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB), Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that bands play a major role to motivate and keep the morale of the troops high.

"Earlier during war time Drum Rolls and Nagada were used to announce attack and other tactics in the war field. Similarly during modern days, the band is an integral part of ceremonial events and parades. Bands play a major role to motivating tunes to keep the morale of troops high," Rijiju said in the Closing Ceremony of SSB's seventh Inter-Frontier Band Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the SSB Archana Ramasundaram said that the Inter-Frontier Band Competition was started in 2011 with a motive to provide a platform for the band performers. The dazzling seventh Inter-Frontier Band Competition was organised here yesterday. The evening started with a spectacular demonstration of synchronised Pipe and Brass Band of Silliguri Frontier, which was followed by splendid display by others participant band teams. A symphony concert was organised in which members of SSB's Central Band Team also participated. The Siliguri Frontier secured the first position in Brass Band, while Lucknow Frontier secured first position in Bugler competition, Patna Frontier was adjudged First in Pipe and Brass Band whereas Jazz Band competition was won by Guwahati Frontier. (ANI)