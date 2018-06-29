Rijiju to review security measures in Manipur

Imphal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiran Rijiju arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will review the security measures in Manipur and some other northeastern states.

Rijiju is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and top ranking police, army and paramilitary officials to review the law and order situation.

Referring to the pending framework agreement with the NSCN(IM), Rijiju said all stakeholders will be taken into confidence before the final agreement.

He said: "Home Minister Rajnath Singh had already announced that viewpoints of other stakeholders shall not be ignored. There is nothing to worry about." He is accompanied by senior officials of the Home Ministry. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has also come with him. Deb said: "Manipur has had a cordial relation with Tripura. The BJP ruled states in the northeastern region should join hands for speedy implementation of developmental projects."