Rijiju undergoes sinus surgery at AIIMS

[India], Jun 15 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju was on Thursday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he underwent a minor operation for sinusitis - a condition in which the cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed, leading to a blocked nose.

Rijiju is expected to be discharged either on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

This is the second time in the last 15 days, where the union minister has been admitted to AIIMS.

On May 30, Rijiju successfully underwent a stone removal procedure. (ANI)