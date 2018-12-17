Riots after Indira Gandhi's assassination were state-sponsored: AAP

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, were state-sponsored, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

"The Congress party used state machinery for the massacre of Sikhs in 1984," alleged AAP's spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj during media interaction here, while hailing the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

"The delay in justice is due to the apathy on part of the successive governments at the Centre and in the city-state for which Congress and BJP are responsible," he said.

"The charge-sheet in the case was filed in 2010. There is no delay on the part of the court but on the part of the governments. Even during the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004, nothing happened," Bhardwaj added. "Sajjan Kumar was then a Member of Parliament (MP). He provoked and incited the mob against innocent Sikhs. As many as 2,733 Sikhs were killed for which the Congress abused the state machinery," alleged Bhardwaj. Delhi High Court on Monday reversed the local trial court's order and sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment. The High Court has asked Kumar to surrender by December 31. He was also directed not to leave Delhi. (ANI)