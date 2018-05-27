Rise in price of Sevai and dates during Ramzan

[India], May 27 (ANI): Price of sevai and dates is witnessing a sharp rise in the holy month of Ramzan, with the increase in demand of the food items.

Shopkeepers are highly motivated in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur as there has been an increase in the demand for different kinds of sevai and dates.

According to shopkeeper Mohammad Javed, the market is flooded with various types of sevais from Feni , Varanasi sevai to Laccha sevai. However, he revealed that the demand for the Varanasi demand is the highest among customers.

The price has increased from Rs 22 to Rs I50 in bulk, and from Rs 50 to Rs 200 otherwise in markets. Javed said, " Varanasi sevai is in demand, and speaking of the price the ones that is coming from outside is costlier," According to shopkeepers, the rise in price is not creating any issue as customers do not mind spending during the time of festival. However in Assam's Guwahati, some shopkeepers claimed that the increased price of sevai and dates are preventing the inflow of customers. Sheikh Khalik, a shopkeeper in Guwahati, said that dates, cashew, sevai, badam have all come from different parts of the world for Ramzan. He said that the dates have come in from Saudi, Iran, Iraq in both regular and costlier prices. However, Khalik and another shopkeeper Nawab Pathan said that the market is cold due to the price hike, but they are hopeful that the situation will change in the coming days. (ANI)