Ritabrata Banerjee's suspension a drama: BJP

[India], June 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dubbed suspension of Parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee as drama and urged the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to suspend all its leaders who enjoy any kind of luxury.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "What is the life style issue I would like to know that, because what I have come to know that he was wearing a new watch and the new watch caused difficulty and they suspended the person."

"All I can say is that all this is drama because if they were working towards any such issue of this nature then internal discipline must have demanded that all those who themselves go on study tours to US or send their children to US should also be suspended and I would like to know the list as and when it appears," she added.

The CPI(M) yesterday suspended its Parliament member Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle. According to sources, Banerjee was suspended for three months after finding that his lifestyle was not in accordance with the party's ideology and also because of several allegations labelled against him on the same. A three-member committee has been formed and has been asked to submit a report by August 2, till then Ritabrata will stay suspended. Allegations have been swirling around the media that Banerjee was living a high and lavish lifestyle. Banerjee was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014. (ANI)