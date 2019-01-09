Rivals coming together just to dethrone me: PM Modi in Agra

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the grand alliance of opposition parties, saying that these parties were entering a coalition despite being political rivals with the sole objective of defeating the Prime Minister.

"Those didn't even see face to face with each other are getting scared looking at the 'chowkidaar'. They think whatever happens to us will happen, but chowkidaar should be removed first. (But I want to tell them) till chowkidaar is there, nobody can loot," he said while addressing a gathering in Agra.

Amidst the war of words between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal, Prime Minister Modi asserted that an insult to Sitharaman is an attack on women power.

"Our defence minister exposed the opposition in the parliament. Now the opposition is stumped to an extent that they have gone down to insulting a female defence minister. This is not her insult, but is an insult to the women power," he said.

In Agra, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Gangajal Project, which is said to improve the water supply, benefiting Agra residents and tourists.

Furthermore, foundation stones were laid for Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City, upgradation of SN Medical College, and a number of other developmental projects.

Prime Minister Modi, while announcing the projects, reaffirmed that cleaning river Yamuna will also be a priority under the Namami Gange Mission.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi quashed rumors of the Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019 being a political move and emphasised that the same is a pro-poor bill.

"Yesterday, the whole country saw how a historic bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. General category poor families received a reservation of 10 per cent, this is a significant step. People asked why I brought the quota before elections. Tell me if we have 6 months in the country without any elections taking place?. This initiative is taken without harming the interests of any class, giving parity and equality to the poor," he argued.

Sharing details about the successful schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Prime Minister Modi said, "Within 100 days only, around 7 lakh poor people have been treated or are being treated in hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which is also called 'Modi Care' by the people"

He also reiterated that the BJP government is focused and committed towards five major issues, which includes education for children, employment for the youth, healthcare for senior citizens, irrigation facilities for farmers and grievance readdressing.

This was Prime Minister Modi's first address in Uttar Pradesh in 2019. (ANI)