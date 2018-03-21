Rizwan Siddiqui refuses to speak on CDR case

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui on Wednesday refused to speak anything related to the Call Data Records (CDR) case, saying that he would not disclose his client details.

Talking to media, Rizwan said that he has no idea as what is happening with him, but expressed complete faith in the judiciary system.

"I have no information about what was happening with me from last five days. I have faith in the judiciary. The High Court order speaks for itself. You can identify from High Court order if proper procedure was followed in my arrest. I won't speak anything about CDR, won't disclose client details," Rizwan said.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court ordered the release of lawyer Rizwan, in connection with the said case. The court issued the order after the prosecution withdrew its objection to his release. Siddiqui was arrested by the crime branch of Thane police on March 16 and was remanded in police custody till March 23. He was accused of allegedly obtaining CDRs of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The lawyer's wife Tasneem Siddiqui had moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that her husband had been wrongfully arrested without a notice, which is an absolute violation of the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code. The petition further stated that her husband was being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention. Meanwhile, the Thane crime branch yesterday alleged that Ayesha Shroff, actor Jackie Shroff's wife, and actor Kangana Ranaut knew Rizwan Siddiqui and were involved in the call record scam. "During analysis of mobile phones of [Rizwan] Siddiqui, it came to light that Ayesha had sourced the CDRs of actor Sahil Khan from a source," said Abhishek Trimukhe, the deputy commissioner of Thane Police's Crime Branch. The police further noted they have evidence that Ranaut had also shared the phone number of actor Hrithik Roshan with the lawyer. The police summoned Ayesha Shroff for questioning earlier today and said the others will be summoned soon. (ANI)