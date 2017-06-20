RJD backs Nitish, says BJP is selling Yoga 'like a commodity'

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday came in support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that latter's view of Yoga being politicised in the nation is correct as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting Yoga "like a spectacle."

RJD leader Manoj Jha asserted that the saffron party is selling Yoga "like a commodity."

"Yoga is being promoted like a spectacle by this government. Anybody who has sincere belief in Yoga would try to stay away from it. This is not Yoga, this is a commodity which is being sold and Yoga can never be a commodity, so I believe what Nitish ji is saying is perfectly in tune with the way we have seen and practiced Yoga so far," said Jha.

Kumar yesterday said he was not against the International Yoga Day, but he did not approve of the political propaganda on the issue. "Publicising the Yoga is not bad. It should rather be practised, but should not be made the issue of political debate. Otherwise people will think that they are not interested in it and are trying fetch votes through it," Kumar said. Replying to a poser on 'Yoga' diwas which will be observed on June 21, Kumar had earlier averred that "Yoga is not something which can be done on a particular day, rather it should be practised every day. I too practice Yoga every day. But I dont believe in publicity." (ANI)