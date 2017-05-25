RJD calls for fair probe in 'benami assets' case against Lalu, Misa

[India], May 25, (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday called for a fair probe in the benami properties case involving party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband.

"I find it a little bizarre and shocking that things, which even investigative agencies are not aware of, are being circulated in the media. I believe this is fairly procedural thing, but what disturbs us all that suddenly a television channel writes 'this and that impact'," RJD leader Manoj Jha told ANI.

"I think investigative agencies should take cognizance of these things because if rule of law comes under doubt then I think it would impact the state processes. We only wish the investigation should be fair," he added. Yesterday, the Income Tax Department issued summons to Bharti and her husband, in connection with its probe into a Rs. 1,000-crore alleged benami land deals and a tax evasion case. The development followed the arrest of chartered acountant Rajesh Kumar Agrawal by the Enforcement Directorate on May 22. Agrawal is alleged to have aided in the llegal transactions involving Lalu's kin. The arrest came days after raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu. As per sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crore. (ANI)