RJD faces EC heat for not submitting audit report on time

[India] Apr 16 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a show-cause notice for the sixth time to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and warned that if it failed to submit the reason for not submitting the annual audit report for 2014-15, they might soon face a suspension.

The notice read that the RJD party "has so far not filed its Annual Audit Report for Financial Year 2014-15, although the due date for such filing has long expired on 31.10.2015."

The notice pointed out that the commission issued notices on November 11, 2015, January 20, 2016, February 26, 2016, June 25, 2016, October 05, 2016, July 2, 2017, January 12, 2018, and March 13, 2018, without any reciprocation from the party's end.

The notice further asked the party to show "in writing, along with the Annual Audit Reports of your party for the Financial Year 2014-15, giving detailed reasons for the default should reach the office of the Commission within 20 days from the date of the receipt of the notice." The commission warned again that if it failed, then under para 16 A of the Election Symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968 necessary action will be taken. Under Para 16 A of the Election Symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968, the commission can suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party for its failure to observe Model Code of Conduct or follow lawful directions and instructions of the Commission. (ANI)