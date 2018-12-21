RJD leader sentenced to life imprisonment in minor rape case

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): A Patna court on Friday sentenced life imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raj Ballabh Yadav, a convict in a rape case of a minor in 2016.

The sentence was pronounced by Additional District Judge PS Yadav. During the hearing, Yadav's counsel pleaded the court for mercy on the grounds that his client has been associated with various social work programmes and has been a two-time MP from Nawada.

His argument was, however, countered by Public Prosecutor Sumeshwar Singh saying Yadav should be given the strictest punishment for his involvement in the rape of a minor, girl trafficking and other unpardonable offences.

Sentence for five other convicts was also pronounced by the court including that of Sandip Suman who has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. Others sentenced by the court include Radha Devi with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000, Sulekha Devi with life imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000, Chhoti alias Amrita and Tushi Devi with 10 years imprisonment each. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raj Ballabh Yadav, Sandip Suman, Radha Devi, Sulekha Devi, Chhoti and Tushi Devi were convicted in the case on December 16. (ANI)