RJD leading in Araria, Jehanabad bypolls in Bihar

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Bihar is witnessing a very close contest for Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing Araria by-election, with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sarafaraz Alam currently in the lead by 455 votes with 19,5527 votes, while Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Pradip Singh is at second place with 19,5072 votes.

In the state assembly bypoll elections in Bhabua, the BJP is leading with 23,640 votes, while RJD is leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes.

Stakes are high in Bihar as the by-elections are being seen as a litmus test for the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who last year broke away from the grand alliance and allied with the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party is leading in both the Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The counting of votes for the bypolls held on March 11, began at 8:00 am. (ANI)