RJD MLA apprehended at IGI for carrying bullets

RJD MLA Chandra Shekhar was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his luggage, police said.

On February 20, the Madhepura Sadar MLA was allegedly found carrying 10 prohibited live cartridges of 8 MM concealed in his handbag while he was about to take a flight to Patna. However, the ammunition was detected by the CISF personnel posted at the airport.

According to police, upon interrogation, the MLA failed to produce any Arms Licence or any authorization to validate his possession of the ammunition.

A case under relevant section of Arms Act has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)