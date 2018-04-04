RJD releases Bihar government's report card

[India] April 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday released a report card of Janata Dal- United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Bihar government.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav, released the report that highlighted the 'failures' of Nitish Kumar led Bihar government.

The cover page of the report carries photographs Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi with a caption 'Kursi key Pyare, Bihar key hatyare' (power hungry, killers of Bihar).

After the by-elections in Bihar, Tejashwi, who is also Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has increased attacks on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

Bihar politics is simmering these days on the issues like anti-nation sloganeering in Araria, murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's father in Darbhanga and violence in Bhagalpur. (ANI)