RJD responds to JD (U)'s absence from 'BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao' rally

[India], July 2 (ANI): With the Janata Dal United JD (U) not attending the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Lalu Yadav led party on Sunday made it clear that this development has no significance, as the rally is organised by their party and not the 'Bihar grand alliance'.

"This news has no basis. This was never meant to be attended by a grand alliance. It was RJD's rally, where opposition parties from East, West, North and South were invited. Our banners would be used", RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told ANI.

Jha said that there was no point hooking on to the matter, as the decision to conduct a rally was of the RJD president Lalu Yadav. Earlier in the day, JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak said that JDU's absence in the event would not affect their alliance with RJD. "This is a rally entirely by the RJD and not by the alliance. We congratulate them on this front against BJP. JDU has no point of participating since it is not a joint rally. The alliance is undisturbed and strong but the two parties are different and are free to conduct their respective rallies," Rajak said. Both the parties along with the Congress Party are partners in the ruling grand alliance government in Bihar. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati are set to attend the rally. The RJD's 'BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao' rally would take place on August 27 in Patna. (ANI)