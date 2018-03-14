RJD wins Araria bypoll, takes assembly seat too

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll by 61,788 votes.

RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who was declared a winner, comprehensively beat his opponent Pradip Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after counting finished on Wednesday evening.

"Pradip Kumar Singh received 4,47,546 votes and Sarfaraz Alam received 5,09,334 votes," said Araria District Magistrate Himanshu Sharma.

RJD also won Jehanabad assembly seat, whereas BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey will represent Bhabua assembly constituency.

The bypoll for Araria seat was necessitated following the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin.(ANI)