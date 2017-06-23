  1. Sify.com
  4. RJD worker says was thrashed, humiliated by Tej Pratap during Iftar party

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 23, 2017 23:49 hrs

[India], June 23 (ANI): A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) worker was allegedly thrashed and beaten by state Health Minister and party member Tej Pratap Yadav on the suspicion of being a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'agent'.

The worker, Sanoj Yadav, was invited to an Iftar party where he was allegedly manhandled by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son.

A weeping Yadav told ANI, "Even I don't understand what happened. I have been working for Lalu with utmost dedication for years. I have known Tej Pratap since he used to go to school. But today when I went to an Iftar party, he suddenly came out of his room and accused me of being an RSS agent. I was even threatened to kill."

Sanoj further said that he even tried to apprise Lalu Yadav about the matter, but nothing was done about it. (ANI)



