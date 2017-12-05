RK Nagar by-polls: Deepa Jayakumar hints towards conspiracy behind nomination rejection

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): The niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar, on Tuesday hinted towards a conspiracy behind rejection of her nomination for the RK Nagar by-polls, saying the rejection on the grounds of an incomplete affidavit was not a reason enough.

"There is a column where we talk about inheritance of property and I have mentioned that. It's not mandatory. That's not a reason enough to reject this application. All other information I have provided are perfect," she told ANI.

"We are going to take it up legally and will go to the court tomorrow," she added. Deepa Jayakumar's nomination papers were rejected on the grounds of discrepancies in her affidavit. She has left portions of Form 26 blank, which look at assets and liabilities. The seat of RK Nagar fell vacant following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, who represented it for two terms. The election was earlier scheduled on April 12, but was cancelled following a vote-for-cash scam. The by-polls will now be held on December 21. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) has won seven out of 11 times in the constituency in the last 40 years. This time two groups of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - TTV Dinakaran from the Sasikala faction and E Madhusudhanan from the EPS-OPS faction (led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam) -- are in the fray for the seat. Deepa will be contesting the by-polls as an independent candidate, while Marudhu Ganesh has been fielded by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the seat. (ANI)