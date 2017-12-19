RK Nagar bypoll has not been cancelled, confirms TN Chief Electoral Officer

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Refuting all news reports on the cancellation of much-hyped RK Nagar bypoll, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday confirmed that polling will take place in its due time.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Lakhoni said, "News reports saying RK Nagar bypoll has been cancelled is not true."

Meanwhile, the campaigning for the bypoll came to an end earlier in the day.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran have left no stone unturned to ensure victory for their respective candidates.

Earlier on Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin wrote to the Election Commission (EC), alleging that the ruling AIADMK has been bribing voters in RK Nagar ahead of the assembly bypoll slated on December 21. The RK Nagar bypoll, necessitated after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was earlier scheduled on April 12, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam. Counting of votes will be held on December 24. (ANI)