  4. R.K. Nagar bypoll: Vishal and Deepa's papers rejected

R.K. Nagar bypoll: Vishal and Deepa's papers rejected

Last Updated: Tue, Dec 05, 2017 20:39 hrs
Chennai: The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected the nominations filed by actor Vishal Krishna, and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa's niece J.Deepa and 57 others while accepting those by 65 candidates for the by-election to the Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency.

According to Election Commission officials, the nomination papers filed by actor Vishal had inconsistencies with regard to the addresses of the people who proposed him.

Nomination papers filed by candidates belonging to the ruling AIADMK (E.Madhusudhanan), DMK (N.Marudhu Ganesh), the Bharatiya Janata Party (K.Nagarajan) and over 50 independents.

Upset at the rejection of his nomination papers, Vishal argued with the poll body officials and also protested on the road.

Similarly Deepa's nomination papers were rejected as several columns were left blank.

A total of 145 persons had filed their nomination papers.

The last date for the withdrawal of the candidature is December 7.

The Radhakrishnan Nagar seat fell vacant following the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.



