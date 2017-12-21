RK Nagar to go for by-polls today

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bypoll elections for prestigious RK Nagar constituency will be conducted today.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll came to an end yesterday.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

The bypoll necessitated as the constituency fell vacant after the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in last December.

The bypoll was earlier scheduled for April 12 earlier this year, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.(ANI)