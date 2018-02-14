RK Singh fails to attend CRPF jawan's funeral

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): Union Minister RK Singh on Wednesday failed to attend the funeral of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Mujahid Khan, who died in an encounter with terrorists, citing that he has to visit Hyderabad to receive Iran president.

"I have directed my secretary to meet kin of the martyr and give condolences since I am going to Hyderabad to receive President of Iran tomorrow. Next time I visit my constituency Arrah, I will certainly meet his family," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mujahid Khan's family has refused to accept the compensation announced by the Bihar government, as it was not respectable. "We have refused compensation by Bihar government since it wasn't respectable. Rs. 5 lakh compensation was being given to us," said Chand Khan, brother of Mujahid Khan. The wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Mujahid Khan took place at his hometown in Bihar's Arrah city on Wednesday. Khan lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. He was a resident of Bihar and part of the 49 Battalion. On Monday, Security forces and terrorist exchanged fire in Srinagar's Karan Nagar which left a trooper dead and a policeman critically injured. The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)