RK Singh takes charge as MoS Power and New and Renewable Energy

[India], May 31 (ANI): Bureaucrat-turned-politician RK Singh took charge as the Union minister of state (independent charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy on Friday.

Singh said that his priorities would be to ensure quality, reliability and affordability of power and added, "We will overcome the challenges and would maintain the pace of growth."

The Minister also emphasised on working towards the right energy mix to meet India's international obligations.

He has also been allotted the additional portfolio of Minister of State (MoS) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the new cabinet of the Modi government.

He was greeted at the office in Shram Shakti Bhawan by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Additional Secretary, MNRE and other senior officials of the Ministry. A second-time Lok Sabha member from Arrah in Bihar, Singh was inducted into the council of ministers of the new government on Thursday. (ANI)